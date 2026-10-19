Moscow, Ankara support compliance with WTO rules

Russian and Turkish deputy foreign ministers held interdepartmental consultations and expressed support for compliance with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

Consultations were held in Moscow between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The diplomats "condemned unlawful trade restrictions and advocated for compliance with World Trade Organization rules."

"The parties condemned unlawful trade restrictions, growing protectionism, and fragmentation that undermine global trade and the economy. They called for compliance with WTO rules, its reform and adaptation to current conditions,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry press service.