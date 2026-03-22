Russia is fulfilling its obligations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated on Monday.

"We have defined our strategic relationship with Iran. We are not violating it. Incidentally, we are one of the few countries that has called a spade a spade. <…> If we hadn't done this, I assure you that the story about Iran allegedly carrying out the strikes would already be dominant",

Maria Zakharova said.

She emphasized that Moscow has not violated its commitments under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Tehran and that its actions are guided by the logic of that agreement.