Netanyahu discusses joint actions against Iran with Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu has discussed future actions against Iran with Donald Trump. The Israeli leader noted that both sides remain focused on achieving regime change in Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with US leader Donald Trump. The parties discussed their future strategy against Iran.

According to Netanyahu, both sides remain committed to the goal of regime change in Iran. The Israeli Prime Minister stated that peace with Lebanon would be reached after political changes in Tehran.

"But we are also determined, I am determined, to see this through to the end, which means overthrowing the terrorist regime in Iran, the head of this poisonous octopus. Cut it off, and everything will collapse. And then, we will make peace with Lebanon,”

– Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader added that because Tehran continues to pursue the development of nuclear weapons, achieving regime change in Iran remains a key objective.