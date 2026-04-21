New EU sanctions package against Russia may be approved on April 23 - media

The EU intends to finalize the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Thursday, a European source told RIA Novosti.

"Today, the 20th package of sanctions was agreed upon by permanent representatives, and the written procedure for final approval has been launched. We expect it to be completed tomorrow afternoon",

the source said.

If adopted tomorrow, the sanctions package will be published in the EU's Official Journal on Friday.

The EU adopted the 19th package of sanctions against Russia six months ago, on October 23, 2025.