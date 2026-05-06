Oil production in OPEC states down to record minimum

Oil production in OPEC countries dropped in April 2026 by 420,000 barrels per day to a 36-year minimum, Bloomberg reported.

"OPEC’s crude production fell to a new 36-year low last month as the Iran war continued to choke off exports from the Persian Gulf and forced further shut-ins," the report reads.

Just 20.55 mln barrels of oil were lifted daily due to the conflict in the Middle East, the news agency said on the basis of its survey.

OPEC output declined by 420,000 barrels a day to 20.55 million a day in April, the lowest since 1990, driven by deeper losses in Kuwait and Iran.

The largest disruption on the oil market in history entailed a spike in gasoline, jet and diesel fuel prices, which threatens in its turn by a new inflation wave and global recession.