Over 100 new villages and settlements to be established in Karabakh and East Zangezur

Azerbaijan has developed master plans for over 100 new villages and settlements in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

The restoration of the liberated territories in Karabakh and East Zangezur is currently underway in Azerbaijan. The authorities are planning the creation of new settlements. According to Ramil Jahangirov, head of the Project Management Department for Liberated Territories at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, work on master plans for over 100 villages and settlements, as well as 12 cities, has now been completed.

"Our goal in restoring and reconstructing of Karabakh and East Zangezur is not only to rebuild existing settlements, but also to develop new cities and economic centres based on modern infrastructure and the principles of sustainable development. The master plans for all 12 cities in the liberated territories have already been completed,”

– Ramil Jahangirov said.