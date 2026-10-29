Over 250 people returning to Aghdam and Khojavend in Karabakh

Another group of former internally displaced persons was relocated to the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam and the village of Guzeykhirman in the Khojavend district.

Under this relocation process, 70 families (238 people) were moved to the city of Aghdam, while 8 families (34 people) were returned to the village of Guzeykhirman in the Khojavend district.

The resettled families had previously been temporarily accommodated in various regions of Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.