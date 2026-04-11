Over 500 homes remain flooded in Dagestan - Russian Emergencies Ministry

More than 500 homes remain flooded in seven settlements across five municipalities in Dagestan following heavy rains, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on April 12.

"In the region, 516 residential buildings, 556 garden plots, and 45 sections of roads remain flooded in five municipalities and seven settlements",

the ministry's press service said.

Currently, 523 people are staying in temporary accommodation centers, receiving psychological support from Emergencies Ministry specialists.

In neighboring Chechnya, floodwaters have receded, with no flooded homes or garden plots remaining. Restoration and repair work are underway there.

A federal state of emergency was declared in Dagestan earlier this week. The flood has claimed six lives and injured over 6,200 people, according to the latest data.