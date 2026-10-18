Putin-Trump-Xi summit possible - Kremlin

Russia, the United States and China acknowledge the possibility of a trilateral meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club that the possibility of a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the U.S. and China on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit largely depended on the host party. It’s always useful to meet and exchange views, he stressed.

Peskov clarified later that no meeting had been agreed on, but that if all three leaders attended the APEC summit in China, the possibility of holding such a meeting would be discussed.