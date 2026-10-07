Putin and Aliyev: two days of intensive dialogue at CIS Summit

Today, an informal meeting took place between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the CIS summit being held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenbashi; the three leaders discussed matters on the international agenda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held an informal meeting today on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Turkmenbashi, Azerbaijani media reported.

No details of the three leaders’ conversation have been disclosed. Their talks focused on bilateral relations and the countries’ work within the CIS.

After the meeting, Putin and Aliyev visited an exhibition of national stands from the summit’s participating countries at the Avaza complex, where they took a detailed look at the Russian stand together.

The presidents continued their conversation on the sidelines of the Caspian Environmental Summit, both before and after the session.