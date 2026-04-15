Russia cuts pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 27 percent

Russia reduced pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 27% year-on-year in January–February 2026, according to calculations based on data from Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

In February, Turkey imported a total of 1.09 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines.

Overall, Russian gas deliveries to Turkey in January–February totaled 3.8 bln cubic meters, down 27% year-on-year, TASS reported.

Earlier, it was reported reported that in 2025 Russian gas supplies to Turkey reached 21.16 bln cubic meters, up 0.4%.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines running under the Black Sea. The Blue Stream pipeline was commissioned in early 2003, with a design capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year and a total length of 1,213 km.