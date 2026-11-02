Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia hopes 3 plus 3 meeting to take place soon - Lavrov

Russia hopes 3 plus 3 meeting to take place soon - Lavrov
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia expects that Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia on one side and Russia, Iran and Turkey on the other will hold another 3+3 meeting soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a high-level plenary session of the 4th Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

He noted that the 3+3 platform for regional cooperation, involving the three South Georgian nations of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia and their three larger neighbors, Russia, Iran and Turkey, has been a promising venue in the South Caucasus.

"And players participating in that platform have agreed to promote a uniting agenda. We hope a regular meeting in that format will take place soon," Lavrov said.

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