Russia hopes 3 plus 3 meeting to take place soon - Lavrov

Russia expects that Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia on one side and Russia, Iran and Turkey on the other will hold another 3+3 meeting soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a high-level plenary session of the 4th Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

He noted that the 3+3 platform for regional cooperation, involving the three South Georgian nations of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia and their three larger neighbors, Russia, Iran and Turkey, has been a promising venue in the South Caucasus.