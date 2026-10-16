Russia outlines its approach to nuclear disarmament

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described ideas about "shortcut" to "nuclear-zero”, which would entail the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons, as counterproductive.

Moscow does not consider the notion of an immediate renunciation and outlawing of nuclear weapons to be either sensible or productive, Oleg Postnikov, Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

He made these remarks on October 16 while addressing the First Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

In his speech, Postnikov noted that Russia remains "committed to the ideals of nuclear disarmament in the comprehensive manner envisaged by the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)."

According to him, this serves as Moscow’s key legal guideline and foundation for its efforts in this area.