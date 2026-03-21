Russia prioritizes strengthening ties with India amid Iran crisis - Lavrov

Russia considers developing relations with India to be one of its foreign policy priorities and respects New Delhi’s course of action to protect its national interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to participants and organizers of the Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda international conference.

"Strengthening the special privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi is among our unconditional foreign policy priorities," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat emphasized that "it is difficult to overestimate the role of a trusting dialogue at the highest level."

"The time-tested Russian-Indian friendship is a model of how interstate relations based on equality, mutual trust and respect, and consideration of each other’s interests can and should be built," Lavrov said.

According to him, Russia expects Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit this year.