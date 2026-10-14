Russia to continue importing gasoline until end of year

Russia plans to continue importing gasoline at least until the end of 2026 for supplying the market and replenishing reserves, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.

"We will continue imports at least until the end of the year as we need to both supply the domestic market and increase reserves, which went down in the summer period to meet domestic demand," Novak said.

The volume of imported gasoline on the Russian market remains stable at 10%, the deputy PM added.