Russia tops Georgian wine imports in 2026

Russia remained the leading importer of Georgian wine during the first quarter of 2026, Georgian media reported.

Between January and March, Russia received over 62% of Georgia's total wine exports, amounting to 11,100 tons valued at $32.6 million.

Poland ranked second with 1,619 tons worth $4.1 million, followed by Ukraine, with 983 tons worth $2.7 million.

In total, Georgia exported 17,100 tons of wine to foreign markets in the first three months of 2026, earning $52.3 million - a 5.5% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Russia has received over 60% of Georgia's wine exports annually since 2022. The highest share - 66.2% - was reached in 2024, generating $182.6 million for Georgia.