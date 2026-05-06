Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia tops Georgian wine imports in 2026

Russia tops Georgian wine imports in 2026
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia remained the leading importer of Georgian wine during the first quarter of 2026, Georgian media reported.

Between January and March, Russia received over 62% of Georgia's total wine exports, amounting to 11,100 tons valued at $32.6 million.

 

Poland ranked second with 1,619 tons worth $4.1 million, followed by Ukraine, with 983 tons worth $2.7 million.

In total, Georgia exported 17,100 tons of wine to foreign markets in the first three months of 2026, earning $52.3 million - a 5.5% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Russia has received over 60% of Georgia's wine exports annually since 2022. The highest share - 66.2% - was reached in 2024, generating $182.6 million for Georgia.

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