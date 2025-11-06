Russian Foreign Ministry assesses level of economic cooperation with U.S.

Russia is ready to situational cooperation with the United States despite opposite interests of the two countries in the energy sector, department director of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky said.

"We certainly understand that interests of the United States and Russia in the energy sector, they are far from coinciding, and Americans indeed want to squeeze us out from everywhere," Birichevsky said.

According to him, despite such polarity of interests and the standoff in the APEC and the Group of Twenty, Russia and the U.S. may cooperate situationally.