Russian airlines carry over 80 mln passengers year-to-date

Russian airlines carried more than 80 mln passengers since the beginning of this year, head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport Dmitry Yadrov said addressing the State Duma.

"Despite all challenges that have persisted over the past four years, reliable operations continue, with passengers being carried. Last year almost 109 mln passengers were carried, and more than 80 mln passengers have already been carried year-to-date," Dmitry Yadrov said.

Russia continues to develop international cooperation, he said, adding that international connections are currently supported with 38 countries.