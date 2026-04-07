Safe passage through Hormuz Strait possible for 2 weeks

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that subject to coordination with the Iranian armed forces and consideration of technical limitations, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be possible for a period of two weeks.

"Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible for a period of two weeks through coordination with the Iranian armed forces, with due consideration of technical limitations," Araghchi said.

He made the remarks following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire earlier in the day between Iran, the United States and Israel.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” Araghchi said.

The announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."