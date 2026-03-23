Strait of Hormuz open to all, but with exceptions, Araghchi says

Abbas Araghchi stated that most countries in the world can freely pass the Strait of Hormuz. Restrictions apply only to countries at war with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi named the countries that can use the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, the strait is open to all countries not at war with Iran.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to all, ships can pass safely, but states at war are not included in this list,”

– Abbas Araghchi said.

Araghchi's remarks were addressed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Iranian diplomat expressed gratitude to his Chinese counterpart for Beijing's humanitarian aid and also announced Tehran's plans to achieve a comprehensive peace treaty.