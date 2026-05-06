Tehran and Washington agree on easing Iran naval blockade - report

Iran and the United States have reached an agreement to ease the naval blockade of Iran in exchange for a gradual resumption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing Pakistani sources.

"An agreement has been reached regarding easing the blockade in exchange for a gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz," the channel said.

According to the report, intensive contacts are currently underway on this issue, and "a breakthrough in resolving the issue of ships blocked in the strait is expected in the coming hours."

Al Arabiya’s sources noted that "there are currently no agreements on direct meetings between the Iranians and the Americans," with contacts continuing through intermediaries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also requested the Iranian side’s fastest possible response to Washington’s de-escalation proposal, the sources added.

The negotiation process is proceeding smoothly, the TV channel said, adding that "Iran could convey its response to Pakistani mediators as early as today."