Tehran requests Moscow to reinforce Southern Caspian ports

Iran is reinforcing its Southern Caspian ports and requests Russia to do the same to safeguard the bilateral trade," Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We are relieving northern ports of our country [from the adverse effect]," he said. "And we asked that the Russian Federation also reinforced southern ports of the country on the Caspian Sea," Mohammad Reza Aref said

"So that we are able to move forward exactly along these ways and support each other," he added.