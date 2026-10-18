Top buyers of Azerbaijani oil revealed

The countries importing Azerbaijan’s crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals in January-September this year have been revealed, with Italy, the Czech Republic and Romania leading the ranking, according to report from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

In January-September, Azerbaijan exported 8.88 million tons of crude oil worth $5.51 billion to Italy. Compared with the same period last year, the volume fell by 7.4%, while the value rose by 10.4%.

Exports to the Czech Republic totaled 1.33 million tons worth $908.48 million, up 1.4% in volume and 29.5% in value, compared with the same period last year.

Crude oil exports to Romania increased by 30.2% to 1.014 million tons, while their value rose by 50.1% to $644.32 million.