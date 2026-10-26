Tornado kills construction workers in Antalya

Four construction workers were killed, and another was injured after a tornado tore apart two containers at a construction site on Monday night in Antalya, southern Türkiye.

The tornado struck a construction site in the Fevzi Çakmak neighborhood, where workers were staying in two containers. The violent winds ripped the structures apart, throwing all five workers inside them, according to authorities.

Two of the workers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital where they were taken. The fifth worker was injured but was reported to be in good condition.

Emergency medical teams, police and firefighters were dispatched to the site following reports of the incident.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service had issued a yellow-code warning for heavy rainfall in Antalya.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin said that the tornado had also caused a crane at the construction site to topple, although the crane’s collapse did not result in any additional casualties.

Police, firefighters and teams from Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority also launched operations in the area following the tornado.