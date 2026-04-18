Trump accuses Iran of violations but sent negotiators to Islamabad

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the two-week ceasefire by firing at ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz - A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom,” Trump said.

The head of state added that U.S. officials will head to Islamabad, Pakistan, on for another round of peace talks with Iran. Vice President Vance, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, will lead the talks, according to a White House official. They were in Islamabad last weekend for negotiations with Iranian officials.

Trump told the New York Post that Witkoff will arrive in Islamabad on Monday and talks will begin on Tuesday. Iranian sources also told CNN that a delegation from that country, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, will touch down in Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to him, a U.S. delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Monday to participate in negotiations with Iran.

The U.S. leader has once again warned that the U.S. will destroy all power plants and bridges in Iran should it refuse to make a deal.