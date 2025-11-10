Trump and al-Sharaa discuss strengthening U.S.-Syria ties

Interim Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed strengthening bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest at talks with U.S. leader Donald Trump in the White House, the Syrian president’s office reported.

"The talks focused on bilateral relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the United States, ways to deepen and develop them as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest," the statement reads.

According to the office, Syria’s caretaker foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the meeting.

The Arab republic’s media noted that the visit to the White House is the first by a Syrian head of state in almost six decades.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced following the Trump-al-Sharaa meeting, that Washington suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions, even as it said the suspension did not cover "certain transactions involving the governments of Russia and Iran."