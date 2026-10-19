Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump considers possibility of meeting with Putin and Xi

Trump considers possibility of meeting with Putin and Xi
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be held in China.

"I would do it if they want to have it. I think it [the meeting] would be held in China," Trump said.

"If President Xi wants to have it, I’d have it. I’m sure we’d talk about other things like trade too,"  the U.S. leader added.

According to Trump, the meeting would focus primarily on reducing nuclear arsenals rather than settling the conflict in Ukraine.

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