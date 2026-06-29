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Trump demands lower gasoline prices in US

Trump demands lower gasoline prices in US
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump demands that companies engaged in retail gasoline sales in the United States immediately reduce prices and warns them of serious consequences otherwise.

"Gasoline Retailers must get their Prices down, IMMEDIATELY! They're too high considering that Oil is now at $68 a Barrel, and heading south," Trump said.

The U.S. leader wrote on the social media platform Truth Social that "the Retailers must quickly react to this statement."

"There will be no gauging, which is totally illegal. If Retailers don't do this, big problems lie ahead!" Trump said.

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