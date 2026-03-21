Trump postpones strikes on Iranian power plants for 5 days

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠said on ⁠Monday that he has ordered the U.S. ⁠military to postpone ⁠strikes ⁠against Iranian power plants ‌and energy infrastructure for a period of five days after holding ‌”good and productive conversations” with Tehran.

“I am please to report that the U.S., and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east. I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader on Saturday gave Tehran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, warning that otherwise the U.S. would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants.

Earlier, the U.S. temporarily eases sanctions on Iranian oil to cope with rising prices. The authorization lasts until April 19.