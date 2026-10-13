Trump warns of further action against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled further action against Iran during a campaign rally Tuesday in the state of Alaska.

“Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We're going to do a number. We sort of had it. You know we've had it,” Trump said.

Trump's remarks came after the Axios news site reported that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed launching a major new operation against Iran ahead of elections in both countries. The report said the discussions took place before Trump publicly stated that he would not strike Iran before the U.S. midterms.