Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye annual inflation edges up to 30 percent in October

Türkiye annual inflation edges up to 30 percent in October
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye's annual consumer inflation edged up slightly to 29.77% in October, official data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices also rose by 2.58% on a monthly basis in October compared with September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The annual rate eased from 32.87% recorded in October 2025 but increased slightly from 29.73% in September.

The 12-month moving average inflation rate stood at 31.23% in October, while price gains since December of the previous year reached 27.52%.

Among the main expenditure groups with the highest weight in the basket, food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 27.73% year-over-year, contributing 6.81% to the annual change.

Transportation prices surged 36.39% annually, adding 6.1% to the overall index.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels jumped 40.24% compared to October 2025, contributing 4.71%.

On an annual basis, the highest price increase was recorded in education at 48.86%, followed by health at 43.29% and insurance and financial services at 31.41%.

Clothing and footwear posted the lowest annual rise among expenditure categories at 13.38%.

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