Türkiye rejects claims that it interfered in Israel's elections

Ankara rejected allegations in certain international media outlets and on social media that Türkiye had interfered in Israel's recent elections, calling them “entirely baseless.”

“These allegations are part of a deliberate and blatant disinformation campaign aimed at manipulating public opinion,” the Communications Directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation said.

The center urged the public not to give credence to these false reports and allegations intended to mislead.

The statement came as Israel remains without a clear governing majority following Tuesday’s elections.