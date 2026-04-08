Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns Israel's Lebanon strikes

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry criticized Israel’s “intensifying” attacks against Lebanon, saying they have caused significant loss of life and worsened the humanitarian situation.

The ministry “condemns in the strongest terms Israel’s intensifying attacks on Lebanon,” adding that the strikes are further aggravating conditions in the country.

It said despite a recently achieved ceasefire in the region, Israel continues to “undermine international efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability.”

The ministry reiterated Türkiye’s position on Lebanon’s sovereignty, saying it offers “unequivocal support for the preservation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

It also urged the international community to take urgent action.