UAE and Saudi Arabia may join war against Iran?

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates may join the United States in hostilities against Iran, as Tehran has attacked their territory, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may soon decide to join strikes against Iran.

Riyadh has already allowed the U.S. Army to use its King Fahd air base in the west of the country, so the decision to join the hostilities "is only a matter of time." Last week, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan emphasized that the country’s "patience with Iranian attacks is not unlimited."

Meanwhile, the UAE authorities are discussing the possibility of entering the conflict. They oppose a U.S.-Israeli ceasefire with Iran that does not fully destroy Tehran’s military potential. The UAE has already taken measures against Iranian facilities within its borders. For example, the authorities recently closed an Iranian hospital and an Iranian club in Dubai. They have also warned of the possibility of freezing Iranian assets worth billions of dollars.

According to the newspaper's sources, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other regional countries are "unified" in their discontent with Iran. They are also unhappy that they cannot influence U.S. decisions regarding the conflict.