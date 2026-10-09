Vestnik Kavkaza

UN condemns attack on Riyadh Airport

UN condemns attack on Riyadh Airport
© Photo: Lev Lyubinov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

UN Secretary‑General António Guterres has condemned the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed 12 people.

"I am deeply shocked and strongly condemn Saturday's lethal Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured hundreds of civilians",

the UN press service said, citing Guterres.

According to Guterres, attacks on civilians and infrastructure violate international law and must stop immediately.

According to earlier reports, 12 people were killed and 309 injured in the attack.

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