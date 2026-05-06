US Department of Energy intends to oversee Iran's nuclear materials

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has announced that the Department of Energy will take responsibility for examining Iranian nuclear materials.

"The US examination and handling of the materials is all under the responsibility of the Department of Energy",

Wright said in an interview with Fox News.

He added that the department also plans to determine the exact composition of Iran's nuclear stockpile and develop a plan of action in case the materials need to be removed from the country.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that Washington and Tehran are holding nuclear talks. According to those reports, the two sides are discussing the possibility of imposing a moratorium on Iranian uranium enrichment for more than 10 years.