US-Iran talks: Person leading negotiations on Tehran's side announced

The talks announced by US President Donald Trump are being conducted with the US side by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing a source.

According to media reports, Ghalibaf is leading Iran's negotiations with Washington on a potential deal, The Jerusalem Post and Axios report.

"US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been in contact with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf",

Axios stated.

The White House previously stated that the talks had been initiated by Tehran and that a US-Iran agreement could be finalized within five days or even sooner.

US President also noted that "completely different people" were participating in the negotiations, suggesting that "regime change" had occurred in Iran.

Tehran has denied reports of any negotiations with Washington.