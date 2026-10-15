US, Russia, China to sign nuclear arms control agreements - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is sure that the United States, Russia and China will sign agreements on nuclear arms control.

"I can get a deal with them. I will get that deal. That doesn't have to be this year. They both are very important," Trump said.

In an interview with the Newsmax television channel, the U.S. leader said he had raised the issue of nuclear arms control during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the White House, during Xi Jinping’s state visit to the U.S. on September 22-25, Trump advocated for arms control talks between the U.S., Russia, and China. The Washington administration has previously stated repeatedly that it intends to seek China’s inclusion in a possible new agreement between Russia and the U.S. on reducing nuclear arms. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that genuine arms control in the 21st century is impossible without taking China into account.