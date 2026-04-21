US Treasury to maintain secondary sanctions against Iran

Any individuals or vessels involved in facilitating Iran’s financial or oil trade networks could face U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent warned.

The U.S. will continue a naval blockade of Iran’s ports while intensifying financial pressure aimed at crippling the country’s oil-driven economy, he said.

"Constraining Iran’s maritime trade directly targets the regime’s primary revenue lifelines," Bessent said.

He added that his department will continue implementing what he called a “maximum pressure” campaign to disrupt Iran’s ability to generate, transfer, and repatriate funds.

"Any person or vessel facilitating these flows - through covert trade and finance - risks exposure to U.S. sanctions," Bessent said.

In line with previous statements about economic pressure efforts, the Treasury secretary also said Iranian funds will remain frozen and any person or vessel facilitating the flow of funds to Iran will risk U.S. sanctions.

Oil prices Tuesday saw an extremely volatile session as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran would be extended, while Washington keeps its naval blockade in place.