Vestnik Kavkaza

US and Iran made progress in negotiations - media

US and Iran made progress in negotiations - media
© Photo: Andrei Murin/Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran and Washington made progress in negotiations yesterday, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the publication, the negotiators are close to reaching a framework agreement.

With the assistance of Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators, the US and Iran are currently working to resolve remaining issues and aim to reach a peace agreement before the ceasefire expires on April 21.

Despite the progress, a deal is not guaranteed, as disagreements between the parties still exist, the source said.

Today, a Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.

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