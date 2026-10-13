US and-Israel may resume hostilities against Iran before elections

The U.S. and Israel are readying to resume a large-scale military operation against Iran before the parliamentary elections in Israel on October 27 and the midterm elections to the U.S. Congress on November 3, Axios quoted U.S. administration sources as saying.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week discussed "the possibility of launching a major new operation against Iran before the Israeli and U.S. elections."

The portal said the discussion took place before Trump said on October 8 that the U.S. would not strike Iran before the Congressional elections. "But the Israeli and U.S. militaries are still on alert and concluding preparations to be ready in case he changes his mind," Axios reported.

According to the portal’s sources, "Netanyahu and Trump spoke about a potential joint U.S.-Israeli operation that would hit military and nuclear targets" of the Islamic Republic. According to Axios, the main proponents of resuming a large-scale military operation against Iran within the U.S. administration are Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM.