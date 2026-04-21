US extends ceasefire in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks.

"I will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," Trump said.

The move on Tuesday comes at the request of Pakistani mediators.

The two-week ceasefire was originally set to expire Tuesday night, but Trump has said in recent days it would end Wednesday evening. The U.S. leader said previously that he wasn't inclined to extend that deadline, and that the U.S.'s bombing campaign against Iran would resume upon the ceasefire's conclusion.

There was no response early on Wednesday to Trump's announcement from senior Iranian officials, although some initial reactions from ​Tehran suggested Trump's comments were being treated skeptically.

The U.S. and Iran agreed to a ceasefire two weeks ago, pausing hostilities and buying the two sides more time to negotiate.

Senior-level talks stalled after an initial meeting with U.S. and Iranian representatives in Islamabad, dashing hopes for further in-depth negotiations. After the first round of talks, Trump accused Iran of refusing to reach a deal on its nuclear program that the U.S. president views as acceptable.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, with Iran blocking ships from transiting the Strait of Hormuz while the U.S. blockades Iranian ports.