US finds just 11 mines in Hormuz

Just 11 actual mines were among over 200 mine-like objects located by the U.S. military in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios has reported, citing U.S. officials.

Out of 11 actual mines only a few were deployed properly, according to the report.

"More than 200 mine-like objects have been swept from the main lane of the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials say only 11 of them were actual mines and just a few were properly deployed," the report reads.

On Thursday night, U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said that the U.S. has successfully cleared mines in the Strait of Hormuz.