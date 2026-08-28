Vestnik Kavkaza

US finds just 11 mines in Hormuz

US finds just 11 mines in Hormuz
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Just 11 actual mines were among over 200 mine-like objects located by the U.S. military in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios has reported, citing U.S. officials.

Out of 11 actual mines only a few were deployed properly, according to the report.

"More than 200 mine-like objects have been swept from the main lane of the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials say only 11 of them were actual mines and just a few were properly deployed," the report reads.

On Thursday night, U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said that the U.S. has successfully cleared mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

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