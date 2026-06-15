US lifts its naval blockade against Iran, Tehran says

Iranian authorities have confirmed that the US has begun lifting its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, the decision was announced by US President Donald Trump.

The US is gradually lifting the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi informed.

"The lifting of the naval blockade against Iran has begun and entered the practical phase,”

– Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

On June 15, US President Donald Trump, after announcing an agreement with Iran on a memorandum, emphasized his approval for the US to lift the naval blockade. On Monday evening, the Iranian television channel Press TV, citing informed sources, reported that three Iranian oil tankers and two ships carrying essential goods had freely traversed international waters.