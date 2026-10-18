Vestnik Kavkaza

Uzbekistan and US sign agreements worth 12 billion dollars

Uzbekistan and US sign agreements worth 12 billion dollars
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tashkent and Washington have concluded 54 contracts worth $12 billion covering trade, investment, and technology, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Industry.

Under the contracts, Uzbekistan Airways aircraft will be equipped with new engines from GE Aerospace, while a partnership with Wabtec will localise railway equipment production.

Agreements with Franklin Templeton, Oppenheimer & Co., Citigroup, and BlackRock are expected to help Uzbekistan access international markets and attract investors.

Deals with ReElement Technologies, Traxys, and Trafigura will support the development of critical minerals extraction.

American partners will also back satellite communications, medical technologies, and the agricultural sector.

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