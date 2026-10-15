Uzbekistan plans to build two more NPPs

Uzbekistan planned to build a second and a third nuclear power plant, with talks involving potential investors in the second project scheduled for Saturday, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“We have started the first nuclear power plant, and we have plans for the second and third as well,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Partners, costs and timetables for the additional plants have not been announced.

Construction of the first plant, developed with Russia's Rosatom in Jizzakh, began in June. Its two large and two smaller reactors would provide 2,110 MW. The project is estimated to cost up to $9.5bn, with initial technical commissioning scheduled for 2029 and completion planned for 2034-2035.