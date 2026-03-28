Washington considers extended ground operations against Iran - media

The USA is preparing for possible ground operations on Iran's Kharg Island and along Persian Gulf coastal areas, with potential missions lasting up to two months, according to The Washington Post.

"Thousands of American soldiers and Marines arrive in the Middle East for what could become a dangerous new phase of the war should President Donald Trump choose to escalate",

The Washington Post (WP) reported.

The newspaper reports the Pentagon is not planning a full-scale ground campaign but rather isolated special forces operations targeting coastal regions and Kharg Island, with approximately two months allocated for mission completion.

No final decision has been made. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Pentagon is exploring various scenarios, which does not mean a decision on specific military action.