Winter Beaches to remain open in Anapa

Anapa Mayor Svetlana Maslova has denied reports that the resort city’s beaches would supposedly close for the winter.

"Winter beaches" will remain open in Anapa, Mayor Svetlana Maslova said.

"They will be available for walks and outdoor recreation,”

— Svetlana Maslova said.

She noted that visitors can spend time at the playgrounds and sports facilities on the central beach, which remain popular regardless of the season.

The mayor also mentioned the lounge area, emphasizing that it would soon be decorated in a New Year style, with photo zones and art installations set up. The city also plans to hold themed events for both children and adults.