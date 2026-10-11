Witkoff and Kushner postpone Russia trip - report

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and the U.S. leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner want more clarity on the position of Kiev and European countries toward resolving the Ukraine conflict before traveling to Russia, Axios quoted its sources as saying.

According to them, Witkoff and Kushner "have put their planned trip to Moscow on hold, at least until they get clarity on whether Ukraine and the Europeans are ready to agree to a new unified proposal" for the Russian side.

The U.S., Ukraine, the E3 countries, the European Commission and NATO held talks in Miami on October 9. News came on Saturday morning that the talks concluded ahead of schedule. Axios reported, citing sources, that Witkoff and Kushner told Ukrainian negotiators that Washington could restrict Kiev’s access to U.S. intelligence sharing if Ukraine refused to make concessions.