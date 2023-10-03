Dollar exchange rate exceeds 100 rubles

3 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar to ruble exchange rate at the Moscow Exchange exceeded 100 rubles for the first time since August 14, according to the currency trading data.

By 07:02 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate increased by 0.49% to 100.23 rubles.

By 07:15, the dollar exchange rate receded to 99.95 rubles (0+0.19%).

Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate decreased by 0.33$ to 104.605 rubles and the yuan exchange rate grew by 0.24% to 13.633.

At the Exchange opening, the dollar exchange rate fell by 5.75 kopecks to 99.71 rubles, while the euro exchange rate fell by 23.25 kopecks to 104.72 rubles. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate increased by 3.4 kopecks to 13.63 rubles.